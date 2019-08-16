JACKSON (WNE) — In July, after years of gradually building back to pre-recession trash levels, Teton County broke the 2008 record for the most waste generated in a single month.
Jackson Hole citizens outdid themselves, disposing of nearly 3,760 tons, a whopping 15% increase over 2018 and a few thousand pounds above the previous high-garbage mark.
“When I got my numbers for the month of July, I sort of saw that and went, ‘Wow, that’s a big number,’” said Caroline Sheahan, financial accountant with Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling. “It just popped out at me.”
She dug through data from the past few years and found nothing even close to last month’s trash load.
Next in line was August 2017, the month of the solar eclipse that drew even larger hordes of tourists than usual, at 3,360 tons. To understand the significance of that extra 400 tons, imagine a herd of 400 well-fed bison.
And the month of July altogether? It’s enough to bury Town Square 16 feet deep in refuse. (All the trash of 2018 would tower 134 feet over the square, putting to shame even the fairgrounds snow mound of this past winter.)
One major culprit of the sudden influx of garbage is construction and demolition waste. That category — the floors, walls, carpets and other debris from scrapped homes and buildings — rose nearly 60%, or about 330 tons, this year.
