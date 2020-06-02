RIVERTON (WNE) — Activity at Riverton Regional Airport went up sharply this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit Fremont County.
In the first month of 2020, when SkyWest Airlines began serving the local airport, there were 87 percent more enplanements at Riverton Regional compared to the previous two Januaries, Fremont Air Service Taskforce member Mick Pryor said Friday.
By February, Pryor said, enplanements were almost 140 percent higher than in previous years.
In March, the coronavirus arrived in Fremont County. But despite the pandemic’s negative impact on air travel – “We only really got two full weeks of real flying in,” Pryor said of the month – Riverton Regional still showed a 19 percent increase in enplanements compared to March 2019.
The comparison is favorable for the first trimester of 2020 as well: Pryor said about 2,800 people boarded planes at Riverton Regional Airport through April this year, up from about 2,075 during the same timeframe in 2019.
But the system still requires government support in the form of a minimum revenue guarantee for SkyWest Airlines.
The MRG amount will drop as air service becomes more profitable in Fremont County, Pryor said, but for now it is set at $1.5 million, with 60 percent coming from the state and 40 percent coming from local sources.
Riverton, Lander, and Fremont County each allocated the requested $200,000 to the MRG this year, Pryor said.
But for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, Lander is considering cutting its contribution in half, and Fremont County has announced that it will not provide any funding for the MRG.
Both government bodies are planning to implement steep budget cuts for the coming fiscal year, anticipating reduced income due to a lack of economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic.
