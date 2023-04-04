Trial for Cody couple delayed to August for possible plea agreement
CODY (WNE) – The jury trials for the Cody couple charged with abusing their 15-year-old child by putting her in cruel confinement have been delayed until Aug. 7 due to possible plea agreements.
Jacob Wayne Guyer, 38, and Christine Philbrook, 48, were charged separately in 2021, each with one count of child abuse after they allegedly locked the child in a room for several hours a day, under poor living conditions and with little food.
Both Guyer, the child’s father, and Philbrook, her stepmother, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 21 during their arraignments in Park County District Court. They were initially scheduled to appear for separate jury trials in April, but both waived their right to a speedy trial in March.
Park County Law Enforcement was dispatched to the home in July of 2021 on a report of property damage, after Guyer said his daughter had knocked a hole in an adjoining wall in order to escape her locked room and find food, the affidavit said.
Park County Patrol Sgt. Phil Johnson described the child’s room as 10 feet by 15 feet. He said the only objects in the room were a sleeping bag, pillow, bag of chips, water bottle, security camera, television and a five-gallon bucket in the corner with a roll of toilet paper, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Johnson said the child looked “emaciated” and worse than she did several months before when he first met her after she had run away from home. The child told police that after going to school and doing house chores, she was locked in her bedroom until the next morning.
Doctors at Cody Regional Health were concerned that she weighed only 93 pounds, the affidavit said.
This story was published on April 3, 2023.
Powell, Cody among schools targeted by hoax calls
POWELL (WNE) – Officials were able to quickly debunk a hoax that falsely claimed there had been a shooting at Powell Middle School on Monday.
Schools in Powell, Cody and other parts of Wyoming were targeted by the hoax phone calls on Monday morning — apparently the same hoax that swept across Montana, Idaho and Utah in recent weeks.
At 9:38 a.m., a male called the Powell Police Department and falsely reported that shots had been fired at Powell Middle School; the caller claimed to be inside the school, Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt said.
All reports are taken seriously, but after seeing this hoax pass through other states, the police department and school district had already made plans on a response if the scam came here. Thanks to the protocols they had put in place, Park County School District 1 Superintendent Jay Curtis said officials were able to confirm the call was a hoax within 90 seconds.
Police officers responded to and entered the middle school, “but that’s about as far as it got,” Eckerdt said.
The Powell department also passed along word to the Cody Police Department, which received a similar hoax call just minutes later, at 9:43 a.m.
In that case, the caller claimed shots had been fired at both Cody High School and Cody Middle School, with multiple people possibly injured.
Cody police officers and Park County Sheriff’s deputies responded “rapidly,” and “quickly determined the reports were unfounded,” police said.
However, officers proceeded to perform walkthroughs and security checks at all Park County schools as a precaution. Both the Powell and Cody school districts were able to remain in normal operations, though they notified students’ families of the hoax.
Multiple law enforcement agencies around Wyoming — including in Casper — received similar calls at around the same time Monday morning.
This story was published on April 4, 2023.
School shooter calls determined false, SPD confirms
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line Monday morning which reported seven Sheridan High School students had been shot. According to a press release by SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, searches of the school confirmed the report was false and SHS students are safe.
The call came in at 8:54 a.m. and SHS went under lockdown while the search was conducted. All schools within Sheridan County School District 2 were searched and determined clear of any threat.
According to the release, the caller sounded like a male with a foreign accent, and the call was made by an untraceable phone number.
Several schools throughout Wyoming received the same hoax phone call including schools in Campbell, Natrona, Lincoln and Johnson counties. All law enforcement agencies contacted by SPD reported to have received the calls between 8 a.m. and 9:03 a.m.
SPD and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will strive to identify the caller and take the appropriate actions, according to the release.
This story was published on April 4, 2023.
False shooting report cleared at Campbell County High School
GILLETTE (WNE) — Police found no indication of a shooter at Campbell County High School after a shooting was reported at the high school Monday morning.
The report was made at 9:05 a.m. and the school went into lockdown. Law enforcement officers cleared the school facilities and found no indication of a shooter or suspicious activity, according to a city of Gillette news release.
Similar reports have been made to schools across the state Monday morning and in the region throughout the past several weeks, according to the release.
“Law enforcement agencies responded to Campbell County High School this morning after dispatch received a report of violence. That report was false,” read a Campbell County School District Facebook post made Tuesday morning.
“The building has been cleared by law enforcement, and the school is no longer in lockdown. Thank you to all agencies that responded.”
Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent of instructional support for the school district said no other schools in Campbell County received the false report from an anonymous caller. Students went into lockdown for about 20 minutes before law enforcement cleared the building and all grounds at the school.
“At this point, school is returned to normal routine,” Holmes said.
Similar false reports were made Monday morning to South High School in Cheyenne, Rock Springs High School, Natrona County High School and Buffalo High School, according to news releases from law enforcement agencies in those communities.
This story was published on April 4, 2023.
Husky shot, killed Sunday for mauling mule deer
JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a dog that was chasing and mauling deer Sunday afternoon, a first in nearly 20 years for Teton County law enforcement officials.
While Wyoming statute allows law enforcement officers to kill dogs when they injure or threaten big game animals “with immediate injury,” it’s rarely done.
Law enforcement officials who responded Sunday afternoon said the dog’s owner, Alexander Rubin, wasn’t able to regain control of his 2-year-old husky female, Nova, after she started chasing mule deer on High School Butte. Over the course of an hour-and-a-half, the dog mauled two animals before deputies shot her.
Rubin was fined $85 for having an “at- large” dog and cited for allowing his dog to injure wildlife, which can come with a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months of jail time.
Deputies fined Rubin $150 for that citation.
“It was a really tough position for our deputies to be in,” Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said. “They did what they had to do and I’m 100% behind the actions that were taken.
Rubin did not return a request for comment before press time Monday.
“We support the decision that was made,” said Mark Gocke, spokesman for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Both Gocke and Carr said Teton County has issues with dogs being out of control.
Gocke said that game wardens have received at least 10 reports of dogs chasing wildlife in the past two weeks. In Wyoming, dog owners can be fined up to $1,000 and sentenced to six months in jail if their dogs harass, chase or injure big game.
This story was published on April 4, 2023
Colorado man allegedly steals taxi from outside Irma Hotel
CODY (WNE) — A Colorado man allegedly stole a taxi cab outside of the Irma Hotel on March 18 around 2 a.m.
Charles Zachary Crandall, 45, of Loveland, Colo., was charged with the theft of property valued at over $1,000 and a DWUI.
Cody Police officers were dispatched to the Irma Hotel around 1:45 a.m. on March 18 after an Explorer Taxi employee reported her cab had been stolen when she went inside the Irma to make contact with a group that had requested a ride, the affidavit said.
At the time of the dispatch report, Cody Sgt. Beau Egger was patrolling, heading westbound on Yellowstone Avenue when he noticed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen taxi cab, the affidavit said.
The cab eventually pulled into a space near the exit/entrance area of the hotel.
Egger illuminated the vehicle with his spotlight and saw the vehicle door open as a male — later identified as Crandall — got out and hid behind the hotel sign, the affidavit said.
While Egger attempted to ask Crandall a series of questions, “the response was unintelligible.” Crandall also stumbled and appeared unsteady on his feet, the affidavit said.
“I asked where he got the vehicle from, and he responded, ‘I don’t know,’” the affidavit said. “At this time, I observed the subject’s speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot.”
Crandall was placed in handcuffs and subsequently stated, “I don’t know where I got this car,” the affidavit said.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court March 20, Crandall was given a $7,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted.
If convicted on all charges, Crandall faces up to 10-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,750.
This story was published on April 3, 2023.
