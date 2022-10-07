CODY — Armed with electronic clickers and a diversity of opinions, roughly 60 Park County residents gathered at the Cody Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the second of six public comment meetings regarding the development of a new county land use plan.
Faced with 14 questions on a variety of topics ranging from growth management to housing and economic development, residents voted on what they thought the county’s approach should be, ranging from “limited” — or keeping things largely identical to how they are in the current land use plan written in 1998 — to “proactive,” which would involve taking major steps to shift the county’s approach to these issues.
In most cases, the majority of respondents chose the proactive approach, echoing the responses that the team leading the project — including Darcie White of consulting firm Clarion Consultants and Matt Prosser of Economic and Planning Systems Inc. — saw during the first of the week’s meetings in North Fork on Monday, Oct. 3, Prosser said.
The focus on a proactive approach was most notable in questions relating to the development of large-scale renewable energy and communications facilities in Park County. Some 59% of respondents approved a proactive approach — i.e. the implementation of strong siting criteria and development regulations — for wind energy development, while 68% felt the same way about solar facilities and 57% felt the same way about communications towers.
A proactive approach was also recommended for housing development in the county with 43% of respondents recommending denser and more varied housing development near cities and establishing standards in city-adjacent areas of the county that match and comply with city standards.
In addition, the majority of 38% of respondents recommended a proactive approach to short-term rentals — i.e. Airbnbs — in the county, which would involve limiting where short-term rentals could be located and exploring fees that could help limit the expansion of this type of rental, which Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said has led to less availability of long-term rentals.
Another line of questioning focused on growth management with 44% of respondents favoring a proactive approach to growth including pursuing stronger development regulations and creating new programs that prioritize development in and around the existing cities and towns.
Additional growth management questions focused on development on wildlife habitat and existing agricultural land. For wildlife habitat, the proactive approach — which would involve pursuing stronger development regulations — again took the lead with 37% of the vote.
When it came to development in existing agricultural land, respondents were divided between a proactive approach and a more moderate one with 41% voting for each. Prosser said the proactive approach would involve limiting subdivisions on ag land and working to actively conserve fertile agricultural property. The moderate approach would require changes to minimum lot sizes on ag land and the implementation of stronger development standards on agriculturally zoned properties.
When it came to questions of economic development and tourism, the majority of respondents took a more moderate — rather than proactive — approach. Some 42% approved a moderate approach to commercial business recruitment in unincorporated areas, which would allow for more commercial activity, but only in designated areas. Another 40% recommended a moderate approach to public lands access, which would require existing access to be maintained as development occurs, but would limit the creation of additional accesses.
The majority of respondents — 44% — opted to make limited changes to the county’s existing approach to outdoor recreation. This includes limiting intensive recreational uses on private lands and not investing in expanded outdoor recreation amenities.
Many of the questions asked at this week’s meetings continue discussion on the land use priorities residents identified during the first round of public hearings earlier this summer, Hill said.
While those earlier meetings gave some guidance on countywide priorities, the new set of meetings were designed to collect feedback specific to each of the 12 individual planning areas that make up the county, Hill said, since the planning areas are not only geographically diverse, but could also have different land use needs and desires.
Roughly 59% of the attendees at the meeting at Cody Auditorium represented the Cody local and Sage Creek planning areas, while an additional 16% represented the Cody/Powell rural and Powell areas. An additional 16% lived within incorporated cities and towns and not within one of the county planning areas.
Results from this round of public comments will be considered when creating a draft version of the new county land use plan, White said. The first version of that draft plan will be given to the Park County commissioners for comment and review in early December before it is released to the public on Jan. 23, 2023.
A third round of public comments, in which community members can provide feedback on whether or not the draft plan reflects their desires for county land use, will begin on Jan. 30 and continue into February, White said.
Based on that final round of feedback, the new plan will receive one more edit prior to adoption, which is currently planned for spring 2023, White said.
This story was published on Oct. 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.