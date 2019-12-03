CODY (WNE) — A Brazilian national is facing up to 160 years in prison on charges that he illegally withdrew more than $7,000 from Park County ATM machines in recent weeks.
Allisson Bebiano, 29, is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $500,000 cash bond set. He is facing 14 criminal counts of forgery for alleged crimes that occurred from Oct. 29-Nov. 25. In addition, Bebiano is facing two charges for possession of a forgery device and a total of $160,000 in fines.
Over a few weeks, Cody police investigated surveillance footage from banks after being alerted of fraudulent withdrawals stemming from the ATM machines. In 13 videos, Bebiano can be allegedly seen attempting to use multiple credit cards and staying at the location for a “considerable amount of time,” according to Scott Burlingame, a Cody police officer.
On Nov. 25, Bebiano was spotted trying to draw money from the Sunlight Federal Credit Union ATM.
It was then Burlingame responded to the scene and arrested Bebiano near the 17th Street hill in Cody.
Bebiano was arrested when pulled over in his rental car. Inside the vehicle authorities allegedly found more than $4,000 in cash – all in $20 bills – along with 23 debit cards, two cell phones and two card readers associated with forgery transactions.
In total, $7,960 was stolen over the course of 14 different transactions.
