LARAMIE — While the damage was minimal, the inconvenience was major for about 200 University of Wyoming students living in the on-campus Orr Hall dormitory.
According to a news release from the Laramie Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, because of a Notifier Alarm.
It was immediately determined to be more than just an alarm when the first arriving fire unit, Engine No. 7 from Fire Station No. 1, arrived just six minutes later at the eight-story building, according to the fire department release. The University of Wyoming Police Department notified the arriving fire crews that there was a fire on the second floor in room No. 209.
At the same time LFD crews entered Orr Hall, a full evacuation of the building was already underway, and the attack crews encountered moderate smoke conditions on that floor.
A UW Residence Life manager was using a dry chemical extinguisher on the fire when the crews began their attack and instructed the manager to also exit the building, according to the LFD release.
The dormitory was searched to confirm evacuation, and one occupant was escorted out by UW police after failing to evacuate during the alarm.
Two injuries were reported by the fire department; both were treated at the scene.
“One by an occupant with a medical condition, and another by a resident assistant with an injured finger,” the LFD release said. No injuries were reported by LFD or University of Wyoming Police Department personnel.
The fire was considered knocked down five minutes later, at 12:23 a.m., and ventilation to remove smoke, carbon monoxide, dry chemical extinguisher powder and other hazardous gases progressed for the next two hours.
“Gas detection equipment also was utilized to help determine safe levels inside the building, and ventilation was assisted with the efforts of UW electricians and the HVAC system inside Orr Hall,” according to the LFD release.
According to a release from the university, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil was in Orr Hall overnight, supporting the Residence Life team when the fire was first reported.
“The Residence Life assistants and Housing team did a fantastic job prioritizing and evacuating everyone,” O’Neil said in the release. “They helped to ensure that overnight accommodations were made available to students in the Shoshone Room. The staff was incredible helping students and each other.”
UW students were temporarily housed in the Shoshone Room in the lower level of the Washakie Dining Center.
“Mattresses and linens were provided for nearly 30 students housed overnight in the Shoshone Room. Remaining students stayed at friends’ homes, or with students housed on Fraternity/ Sorority Row or other places,” O’Neil said in the UW release.
UWPD Chief Mike Samp said the students who stayed overnight in the Shoshone Room did not have anywhere else to go for the night.
“Residence Life staff did a great job of helping to ensure that this situation was handled as quickly and safely as possible for all of those students and staff involved,” he said.
The fire appears to be accidental and was contained to the one room, according to the LFD, and originated in a pile of clothes next to the bed, in addition to an electrical charging base with multiple cords. The room was not occupied by students at the time of the fire. Both occupants were notified of the fire, arrived at the scene and were interviewed by the LFD incident commander later on.
UWPD officers and UW Residence Life managers were instrumental in the quick notification of LFD that there was a fire in the room, and managing the evacuating students to a safe place, the LFD release said.
UW Facilities, UW Safety, UW Residence Life and LFD Fire Prevention continued to work throughout Tuesday morning to get the building fully back online and the students back to their dormitory. The Dean of Students team also supported students who were impacted or were unable to attend classes Tuesday morning.
Orr Hall, named after Harriet Knight Orr, was constructed in 1966 and houses up to 377 residents.
This story was published on Feb. 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.