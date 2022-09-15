NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Thirty to 40 parents contacted Weston County School District No. 1 after a Newcastle High School teacher gave students a “pronoun survey,” according to discussion at the district’s Sept. 7 board meeting.
The document asked students what pronoun they wanted to use.
Details about personnel issues are protected under Wyoming’s open meeting laws, so specific details on the teacher and situational specifics were not included in the discussion.
A Sept. 2 memo from Superintendent Brad LaCroix and the board of trustees addressed the situation, outlining expectations for district employees moving forward.
“Considering recent events, the WCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees would like to provide all staff with clear expectations moving forward. All staff members will address students using their given names and information which can be accessed on PowerSchool unless specifically directed otherwise by the student and their parent(s) or guardians(s),” the memo says.
“Our priority is and will continue to be students learning the content that teachers were hired to teach. The Board of Trustees expects all classrooms and all activities to be safe places for all students.”
The memo highlights the main concern expressed by parents who attended the Sept. 7 board meeting. They stood against the “indoctrination” of kids and the need to allow parents to be parents while the teachers and school officials educate.
“There is no education value to a political agenda and Mr. LaCroix agreed,” parent Gillian Sears said. “It should not be accepted. It won’t help the students understand the curriculum better.”
She noted that the survey may lead to individuals being alienated or targeted and a slew of potential issues from students who want to use individualized pronouns and those who refuse to call someone by those pronouns.
This story was published on Sept. 14, 2022.
