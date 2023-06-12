SHERIDAN — As the city of Sheridan continues to annex property into city limits, the formation of county islands continues to pose problems for the Sheridan County clerk and elections offices.
Currently, six county islands have an impact on elections. After redistricting takes place, lines are locked in until the next U.S. Census, which happens every 10 years.
“So, in the interim, every time the city annexes a different property in or they create the islands, what it does is it causes us to have to print off a split ballot because basically they’re drawing in an area, or they have an area surrounded, that have two totally different House or Senate districts represented,” Sheridan County Election Supervisor James Temple said.
Sheridan County GIS Coordinator Richard Immell said during 2020 redistricting that every existing split ballot at the time was fixed. He added the split ballots that exist now are a result of census blocks, which cannot cross municipal boundaries.
The potential risk associated with county islands comes with those split ballots.
Additional training is required for election judges to ensure they give voters the correct ballot. If an election judge gives someone an incorrect ballot, the affected election could become null and void, depending on how tightly contested the election is.
Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said she’s not aware of any Sheridan County elections ever becoming null and void, but she has heard of it elsewhere in the state. The impacted elections would be reconducted in a special election.
Costs associated with additional training for election judges and printing enough ballots for voters who may register on Election Day poses additional challenges. Schunk Thompson there aren’t significant costs associated with training, but they do add up. The bulk of election expenses come from programming and in-house time to prepare trainings and ballots.
Another primary challenge associated with county islands is decreased voter privacy.
“Let’s say I’m the only voter in a little property that still belongs to the county in the middle of all this city. If I vote Republican, Democrat, however I vote, people are going to know based on what the outcome of the election is for that district, because I’m a split,” Temple said. “I have no privacy or no anonymity as a voter at that point… and, especially in today’s age where people can get backlash for the way they vote, we don’t want that to happen to anybody in the county.”
As of April 5, seven registered voters are impacted by the county islands. Despite the small number, it sparks more concern.
“The smaller the number, the more concerned I am, because of the privacy,” Schunk Thompson said.
Schunk Thompson said this is a unique scenario in which the city can help solve the county islands issue. She gave a presentation to Sheridan City Council May 15 outlining the issues associated with county islands; during which she said the solution is a city annexation of the islands.
This story was published on June 10, 2023.
