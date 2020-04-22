CASPER (WNE) — Two people have died in separate crashes on Wyoming roads, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
The first crash, which happened Saturday, left a Jackson man dead. The second, which took place Monday, killed a Torrington man.
Saturday’s crash took place shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near Dubois. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was heading east when it crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road. The Jeep’s driver, identified as 57-year-old Scott Wright, overcorrected to the right, colliding with a 2010 Ford Edge heading in the opposite direction.
Wright, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Lander resident Daisy Ray, was taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment of unspecified injuries, the highway patrol said. Three children in the Ford were also hospitalized with injuries.
The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention and speeding by Wright as possible contributing factors.
The second crash occurred around 11:59 p.m. Monday on Wyoming Highway 154 near Torrington.
A 2001 GMC Yukon was headed south when it drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left and flipped. The GMC’s driver, 21-year-old Kenneth Randall, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.
The passenger, 21-year-old Gillette Resident Katelyn Cooley, was also not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.
She was taken to Torrington Community Hospital with unspecified injuries. Driver inattention and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors to that crash, the highway patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.