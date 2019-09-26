POWELL (WNE) — A judge has ruled that the federal government can seize the assets of a former Powell group home and substance abuse treatment facility, finding evidence that Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center submitted fraudulent bills to Medicaid.
On Sept. 6, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin ordered the forfeiture of three buildings, a vacant lot, a UTV, a trailer and money in two bank accounts belonging to Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center (NWTC). The exact value of the assets is unclear, but they could easily top $750,000.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne moved to seize NWTC’s property in March, alleging the nonprofit organization had engaged in healthcare fraud.
Public court records contain few details about the allegations against NWTC, as the complaint outlining the government’s case remains sealed from public view.
However, in a Sept. 5 court filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann did outline some of the complaint’s content.
Heimann said that, prior to the case being filed, NWTC’s board of directors reached a deal with prosecutors in which they agreed the U.S. Attorney’s office could prove the center submitted fraudulent bills to Wyoming Medicaid and to let the government take the center’s property.
An attorney representing one of Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center’s former leaders has said the forfeiture case stems from the federal government’s investigation into Powell psychologist Gib Condie.
Condie is serving a three-year federal prison sentence for felony health care fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Condie ran a billing scheme through his private, for-profit business, Big Horn Basin Mental Health Group, that defrauded Medicaid out of more than $2.28 million between 2012 and 2016.
