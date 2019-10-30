TORRINGTON (WNE) – The defense team for accused murderer Jamie Snyder has filed a document in the Eighth Judicial District Court to indicate an affirmative defense, claiming that Snyder acted in the “Sudden Heat of Passion” when he allegedly fatally stabbed Wade Erschabeck last year.
In the Notice of Affirmative Defense, defense attorney Jonathon Foreman wrote the filing “gives notice to the State of the Defendant’s intent to possibly introduce at trial evidence of an affirmative defense, specifically Sudden Heat of Passion, in that if the Defendant were to bear any criminal liability for the death of Wade Erschabeck, Mr. Snyder should be found to have acted via Sudden Heat in Passion, pursuant to a theory of Voluntary Manslaughter.”
Snyder will stand trial on Feb. 10, 2020. He is charged with one count of murder in the first degree and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Snyder is accused of fatally stabbing Wade Erschabeck in May 2018.
Early in the proceedings last May, Snyder told law enforcement officials that he attacked the victim in self-defense, and maintained that was the reason during his initial appearance before Arp.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case by Sheriff Kory Fleenor, an eyewitness to the stabbing alleged Snyder aggressively followed a pickup truck the eyewitness and Erschabeck were riding in to a friend’s house.
The witness reported he saw Snyder exit his truck, and that Snyder then “aggressively and very quickly moved around the front of the pickup and stabbed Erschabeck in the chest,” the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.