SHERIDAN (WNE) — A Texas resident led Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit before jumping from a moving vehicle Feb. 21. The pursuit started near Sheridan on Interstate 90.
WHP troopers were notified of a suspected drunk driver near Sheridan. Troopers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the alleged drunk driver speeding 97 mph in a 75 mph-posted speed zone.
The WHP trooper turned on his emergency lights and sirens to attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver failed to stop for the trooper and fled east on I-90 at speeds of 85 to 90 mph.
As the trooper was pursuing the vehicle, he could see the driver reaching out of the sunroof with his hands. A short time later, the driver exited through the sunroof and jumped onto the roadway while the vehicle was still moving around 80 miles per hour. The vehicle crashed a short time later into the median cable divider.
The trooper immediately called for an ambulance and attempted to perform CPR on the subject.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office aided WHP in life-saving measures and traffic control.
Emergency medical services arrived a short time later and pronounced the driver deceased and the Sheridan County coroner was called. The pursuit lasted around five miles.
The driver has been identified as 43-year-old Marshall R. Acker of Tyler, Texas.
