JACKSON (WNE) — Attention Girl Scout cookie fans: Your Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and Do-si-do orders are safe, but they will unfortunately be delayed.
The troop leaders of the Girl Scout's Jackson Service Unit have decided to suspend cookie delivery for the time being.
"While we know Girl Scout cookies will bring a little sunshine into everyone's home bound life, we feel the risk is still too high to transmit the COVID-19 virus," wrote Margaret Gordon in a community notice. "Some might argue cookies could be considered a necessity, but a responsible Girl Scout knows they are not."
Gordon said that the Girl Scouts wanted to be leaders in modeling how to care for their communities.
"I have been in discussions with troop leaders all morning about this, and while cashless transactions would help, there's still a chance that an asymptomatic parent or girl could unknowingly pass along the virus to a customer," she said. "There's just not enough yet known about this virus, and we need to do our part to keep our community healthy and our health care resources unburdened."
"We are acting out of an abundance of caution," Gordon said, "and we hope you understand."
The Girl Scouts will be monitoring the situation and will keep the community posted as to when they feel it's safe to deliver and sell. For now, cookies will be safely stored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.