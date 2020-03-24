CHEYENNE (WNE) – The Hitching Post has sat vacant on the west edge of town for more than a decade, serving as an eyesore to visitors and a thorn in the side of city officials.
And after debating what to do about the almost 10-acre property for years, it seems the city has found an answer in private developer John Koehler, who has a signed purchase agreement for the property that’s expected to be finalized in mid-April. Koehler told the Finance Committee last week that due to the spread of coronavirus, that date could be pushed back.
After closing on the purchase, Koehler’s limited liability company, JPK TR Cheyenne II, will then donate the back portion of the Hitching Post property to the city.
At the Cheyenne City Council meeting Monday, the city postponed accepting the donation due to technical difficulties on its livestream. Upon arriving on that agenda item, the teleconference went haywire, and the council decided it was best to hold a special meeting on the topic before the next scheduled council meeting.
The donation includes three of the Hitching Post buildings and access to the Ice and Events Center from Lincolnway. With Koehler’s redevelopment of the old hotel, the city also gets one less blighted building in the community.
“This is an exciting game-changer for that entire area,” Mayor Marian Orr said.
