GREYBULL (WNE) — Testing results on the recently closed Big Horn County courthouse came back Thursday, Aug. 15.
The courthouse had an emergency shutdown on Aug. 8 after concerns arose during a routine remodel inspection. At the time, the source of the closure was unknown.
In a recent release, the county revealed that the county commission was “alerted to a possible asbestos exposure as a result of construction activities in the building.”
The results of the testing concluded, “a minute amount of asbestos was detected in the building that measured less than one tenth of acceptable levels.”
As of Tuesday, the courthouse was still closed. A qualified abatement team was scheduled to begin cleaning the courthouse on Monday. According to the release, offices will be reopened immediately following cleaning and approval from the testing agency.
They estimate that the clerk, treasurer’s and assessor's offices will be reopened Monday, Aug. 26.
They are expecting the entire courthouse to be completed with cleaning within 30 days.
