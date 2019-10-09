Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers. High 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.