RIVERTON (WNE) — The body of a missing 14-year-old boy from Casper was found Friday in the Wind River Canyon.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area Friday morning, having heard the boy went missing from a campground in the canyon.
He was later found deceased from what appears to have been accidental drowning.
The body was recovered on the west side of the canyon. “No evidence was located to suggest any foul play,” Fremont County undersheriff Mike Hutchison stated Friday afternoon.
The Wyoming State Parks Service rangers and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
Fremont County Search and Rescue helped to recover the body.
“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family of the young man lost in this tragedy,” Hutchison wrote.
