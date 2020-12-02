The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 137 on Wednesday as the number of new cases outpaced the number of recoveries reported in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it received 577 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases from around the state, along with 125 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries increased by 565, leaving the state with 7,709 active cases, an increase of 137 from Tuesday.
Natrona County had 1,670 active cases; Laramie County had 1,330; Campbell had 817; Albany had 598; Fremont had 522; Sheridan had 423; Sweetwater had 378; Goshen had 340; Washakie had 224; Uinta had 198; Park had 179; Lincoln had 173; Teton had 152; Johnson had 135; Platte had 92; Sublette had 76; Converse had 73; Carbon had 72; Hot Springs had 70; Weston had 67; Big Horn had 60; Crook had 32, and Niobrara had 28.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 22 of Wyoming’s counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 159. Campbell County reported 61 new confirmed cases.
The increase brought to 29,966 the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 125 to total 4,541 since mid-March. A probable case is one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The new reports of 565 recoveries brought to 26,568 the number of people with confirmed or probable cases who have recovered since March.
