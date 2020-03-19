SUNDANCE (WNE) — Two Sundance men have been arrested on fraud charges after allegedly writing a total of ten bad checks to businesses and entities within the city of Sundance. Robert Glenn faces a felony count of fraud, while both men have been charged with multiple misdemeanors.
Sundance Police Department reports that it was alerted in December to three bad checks written to entities within city limits; one to the VFW for sewer work in the amount of $2000, one to the City of Sundance for $156.67; and one to a local business for $236.62. All three checks were allegedly made out by Robert Glenn.
A Sundance officer responded and reports he then learned of a couple more bad checks totaling $461.68 that were both written to a second local business. Five-day notices of dishonor and investigation letters were sent to Glenn.
The officer checked with all victim entities on December 20 and 26 and reports that none had heard from the suspect by the second date.
The officer was also given copies of five checks written by Travis Glenn and returned to the victim store, the first dated June 29, 2019. The checks were for $68.70, $44.99, $77.28, $48.49 and $40 and were all written to the same local business.
Robert Glenn has been charged with one felony count of fraud by check in an amount greater than $1000, carrying a maximum penalty of ten years’ incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both. He has also been charged with four misdemeanor charges of fraud by check.
Travis Glenn has been charged with five misdemeanor counts of fraud by check.
