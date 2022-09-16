JACKSON (WNE) — Far fewer visitors traveled through Yellowstone National Park in August than a year earlier, the busiest August on record, and 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended typical travel patterns.
Grand Teton National Park statistics for August were not yet available. Public Affairs Officer Valerie Gohlke told the Jackson Hole Daily the park was working on finalizing them.
In a Wednesday press release, Yellowstone Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin said the park hosted 582,211 recreational visits in August, down 37% from August 2021 and 29% from August 2019.
The lower visitation comes after Yellowstone experienced historic flooding in early June that led officials to close the park and evacuate visitors. The east, south and west entrances through West Yellowstone, Montana, Jackson and Cody, Wyoming, respectively, reopened shortly after.
Yellowstone’s August visitation report comes after a similarly slow report in July, when America’s first national park recorded 596,562 recreational visits. That was a 45% decrease from July 2021, the busiest July on record, and a 36% decrease from July 2019.
Grand Teton National Park officials reported smaller declines for July.
Vehicle counts on Highway 89 near the Gros Ventre Junction were similar to 2019, with a 12% decrease at the Moran entry station and a 5% decrease at the Moose entry station compared with 2019.
Grand Teton, however, reported a 31% decrease in vehicles entering from Yellowstone compared with 2019.
