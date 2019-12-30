CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man has been charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly entered an intersection without yielding, which caused the death of a person in the vehicle.
Leslie P. Flath, 77, of Cheyenne is charged with vehicular homicide, careless driving and failure to yield when entering a road. He was arrested on warrants Monday in connection with the 2018 crash.
Flath had his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Dec. 23, and a $2,000 signature bond was set.
On Oct. 20, 2018, Flath was driving a 2015 Buick Enclave northbound on Whitney Road with three passengers. Flath was approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Whitney Road, where stop signs are posted.
Flath either didn’t stop or failed to yield the right of way to the car traveling through the intersection. Flath drove into the intersection in front of the oncoming car, which struck the back left portion of Flath’s car because they weren’t able to stop in time.
A passenger in Flath’s car, Yvonne Couture, was injured in the crash and taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She suffered broken bones, contusions and a ruptured spleen from the crash, and died Oct. 23, 2018. The cause of her death was determined to be blunt force trauma and blood loss because due to her religious beliefs, she refused blood transfusions.
