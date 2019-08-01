Music on the mountain highlights this weekend’s activities as Wyoming enters the final month of summer.
The annual Beartrap Summer Festival, featuring two days of musical performances on Casper Mountain, will be held Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to music, vendors will offer food and other goods for sale through the weekend.
Other activities scheduled for the weekend include:
The final weekend of the Fremont County Fair and Professional Rodeo, which runs through Saturday in Riverton:
The “Car Show, Cruise and Sock Hop” at Riverton’s Wind River Hotel and Casino on Friday and Saturday;
The Sweetwater County Fair, also known as “Wyoming’s Big Show,” Friday and Saturday in Rock Springs;
The annual Red Desert Audubon Art Show in Lander Friday through Saturday;
A performance by “10 Cent Stranger” in Ten Sleep on Friday;
The Cody Air Fair on Saturday;
The Bighorn Rendezvous at Big Horn’s Brinton Museum on Saturday;
The “Paint the Town Red” celebration at South Pass City on Saturday, and
Spur Outfitters Sporting Clays in Encampment on Sunday.
For more information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
