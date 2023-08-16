SHERIDAN — Wyoming Republican Central Committee people voted to censure Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, during their quarterly State Central Committee meeting over the weekend in Laramie.
Western was censured by Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committee people during a March central committee meeting by a vote of 67-13; two people abstained and 24 were absent. The censures stem from Western’s involvement in election code violations during the 2022 election season.
As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed Western and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny had been involved in sending a political advertisement accusing four individuals of “trying to tear our state apart.”
The advertisement was paid for by the Wyoming in Name Only Political Action Committee; the report showed that PAC was not registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.
The Sheridan County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Western but later sent the case to the Secretary of State’s office. Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray then referred the case to the Wyoming Attorney General’s office in March, having been “deeply troubled and concerned by the use of these mailers to thwart the Wyoming Election Code and violate Title 22.”
The case is now under investigation by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Bridget Hill declined to comment and share a timeline on the investigation Monday because it is ongoing.
Western has been the subject of criticism from the Sheridan County Republican Party. He said the censures stem from his defeat of Bryan Miller — the local party chair — during previous primary elections. Western won the 2022 nomination by 137 votes and was reelected to his seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
“...He lost his race and is trying to do everything he can to get back at me for it because he’s a sore loser,” Western told The Sheridan Press in an interview Monday.
Sheridan County Republican officials brought the censure resolution to the state level because of Western’s status as House Majority Whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives. Miller said the voice vote on the resolution was nearly unanimous.
Sheridan County State Committeeman Tod Windsor added the motion itself came from Sheridan County Republican precinct commitee people who had been upset with Western’s involvement with the mailer currently under investigation.
“He should apologize to the four people he slandered in (the mailer) and named. He should just own up to it,” Windsor said. “I mean, take responsibility for your actions. You’re an elected official for Pete’s sake. If you’re not going to be responsible for your actions, you have no business being in office.”
Western did not explicitly comment to The Sheridan Press on the censure motion and call for his resignation from the position of House Majority Whip.
This story was published on August 15, 2023.
