RIVERTON – After reviewing an advance copy of the new guidelines for reopening restaurants and bars on May 15, Riverton Mayor Rich Gard met with the town’s food and drink vendors Friday morning, urging personal accountability.
Fremont County’s confirmed count of coronavirus cases totaled 175 on Sunday.
Restaurants, bars, gyms, close-contact businesses, and schools were closed by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon at varying points throughout March and April to slow the spread of coronavirus and limit its strain on health care systems. Schools remain out of session except for special cases.
“You are all grown-ups. I’m not going to be your mother,” Gard told restaurant owners on the brink of reopening. “The better we do this, the quicker we get to ‘phase two.’”
The governor’s “phase one” of reopening shuttered businesses later this month lists specific requirements still punishable as misdemeanor crimes if violated – and the county’s version, drafted this week by Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee and approved by mayors and Fremont County Commissioners, echoes the state’s order.
These include:
- limiting tables to groups of six and spacing the tables 10 feet apart;
- mandating six-foot distances between patrons in waiting areas;
- requiring staff to wear face coverings and perform hand hygiene between interactions with each table;
- not placing utensils on a table until a patron is seated;
- encouraging “contactless” payment;
- sanitizing surfaces after each use;
- keeping hand sanitizer available;
- forbidding self-serve food service and buffets unless food is pre-packaged;
- space employees six feet apart;
- and using gloves when handling ready-to-eat-foods.
The new order also includes suggestions, such as “have hosts open doors for customers and guide them to their seats to prevent traffic or congregating, (keep) hand sanitizer available at the door,” and “restaurants may, at their discretion, request that customers wear masks except when eating.”
Gard said that to his knowledge, no exemptions to Gordon’s orders have been issued by Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee.
However, business owners may apply for an exemption by sending it to their mayor, who then will filter it through Gee, who will relay it to Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, who will send a response back to the mayor.
The new orders will be in effect, said Gard, “at least 14 days, and maybe longer than that. It could be as many as two weeks after, because they’re wanting to see if there’s a spike in the cases.”
The mayor addressed a Thursday 25-case spike in the county from 130 to 155: the biggest since the virus was first detected in the county in midMarch.
“The numbers are skewed in Fremont County,” said Gard, because tribal access to tests is more prolific than other government system.
The county is home to the Wind River Indian Reservation. Gee also has noted that public access to tests is much higher on the reservation.
“Some people are on their third test,” Gard said, adding that Thursday’s count of 155 includes recovered as well as active cases. “There is no treatment. Go home, isolate. If you’ve got employees that show up, it’s your responsibility to make sure your employees are well. Take their temperature, ask the questions,” he said.
If everyone is healthy, “I want us to get back to work,” but “if you want to wait and not open, that’s up to you.”
If violated, the governor’s requirements carry a punishment of up to one year in jail and $1,000 in fines.
Gard noted the statutory power of the Attorney General to prosecute violators.
“I can’t speak for the (policy of the) AG of Wyoming… but she’s going to have a hard time using the police department,” he said.
As of Friday morning, two people were hospitalized in county; nine in the state. “The highest it got was 11 people, in the Lander hospital,” Gard remembered.
Trailhead restaurant owner and Depot co-owner Rowena Bland spoke with The Ranger after the meeting, and urged potential customers to stay home if they felt uncomfortable going out.
