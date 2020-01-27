SHERIDAN — A special prosecuting attorney has concluded that no charges should emerge from election code violation complaints filed with the Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder’s Office regarding the city of Sheridan’s November special election.
The city’s November special election determined whether Charter Ordinance 2202 — which revised the duties of Sheridan’s city administrator position — would take effect.
Crook County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Baron wrote that no election nor criminal laws were violated based on the first complaint.
The complaint, which came from Sheridan resident Edward Miller, stemmed from an altercation between Miller and Sheridan City Council President Richard Bridger and Sheridan City Councilor Patrick Henderson at The Hub on Smith Oct. 30, 2019.
On that date, Miller confronted Bridger and Henderson, who were discussing the special election with city residents eating lunch at The Hub. Miller told the councilors they were violating election laws by discussing their opinions on the election, which led to an argument.
Regarding election and open meeting laws, Baron said Bridger and Henderson did nothing wrong. He wrote that elected officials are well within their rights to publicly explain their stance on political issues.
The second complaint Baron considered came from Banner resident Vicki Taylor. Taylor’s complaint questioned whether the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce should have taken a stance on the special election considering the organization receives Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funding from the city of Sheridan.
Baron wrote that there was no evidence that the Chamber used public funds improperly and noted that nothing prevents an entity that receives government funds from electioneering. As such, he concluded the Chamber had not violated any criminal laws.
