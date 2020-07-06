LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a plan for the university to offer new degree and certificate programs in geospatial information science and technology. These new programs are managed by the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center.
“Geospatial science is a way to ask questions and answer questions that have to do with where things are and how things relate to each other spatially,” said program coordinator Ken Driese.
The decision came on June 10 with the goal of meeting changing student demands and workforce needs in the state and region.
“The provost and director of the GIS center on campus had recognized the need for a deeper and more coordinated program in geospatial science than what has existed there historically and currently,” Driese said. “Especially with the dissolution of the geography department, there’s sort of a niche to fill in terms of geospatial education.”
There has also been an increased demand for geospatial professionals throughout the Wyoming workforce.
“We see it as a way to provide trained professionals to employers in the region,” Driese said. “Geospatial (science) represents one way to help diversify Wyoming’s economy.”
The program offers degrees and certificates for undergraduate and graduate students alike. The Board of Trustees approved a bachelor’s degree in geospatial information science and technology that is planning to pilot during the Fall 2022 semester, contingent on student demand in other related programs.
