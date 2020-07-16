JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has seriously increased its coronavirus testing capacity.
The lab can now process more than 750 tests per day, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said at a press conference Wednesday. When the pandemic started, the lab could only go through a few samples per day, so that is a drastic improvement.
Now that the lab has increased its capacity, it will start processing new kinds of tests as part of the state’s surveillance testing program. Cheek swabs, rather than nasal ones, are used as part of some rapid tests, so the lab will now be able to process those.
Cheek-swab tests will be used in high-risk places that need quick turnarounds on tests, like correctional facilities, which have seen devastating localized outbreaks around the country. Wastewater surveillance, which Teton County is also doing, will be added to the state’s tools for monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
Larger cities will be first in line for the wastewater testing, Harrist said, but smaller communities will be able to send in samples once the program gets rolling.
