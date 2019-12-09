ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A first-degree murder charge was filed against a Green River man Dec. 4 following the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Christopher James Nielsen, 26, made his initial appearance on the charge in Sweetwater County Third District Court on Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. His preliminary hearing is
scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Nielsen was originally arrested Nov. 14 for alleged aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury and substantial mental/emotional injury. The Green River Police Department responded to a medical call at
an apartment on Bridger Drive on Nov. 11 about a 5-year-old boy suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. Nielsen had been babysitting the boy at the time, according to court documents.
The boy was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. After speaking to doctors at the hospital, law enforcement interviewed Nielsen
and arrested him on the original charges. He told investigators he shook the boy prior to the seizure and then shook him hard for another two to three minutes in the hope he would regain consciousness.
The 5-year-old died on Nov. 28 due to excessive brain trauma, according to court documents.
The aggravated child abuse charge was dismissed and the first-degree murder charge filed after the boy died. The maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death or life imprisonment with or without parole and a fine of not more than $10,000.
