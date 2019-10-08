RIVERTON (WNE) — An alleged trio of Billings, Montana, meth dealers were arrested in August, amid evidence that suggested that they were planning to sell large quantities of methamphetamine in Riverton.
Twenty-year-old Gabriel Brown and his 17-year-old girlfriend traveled to Riverton from Billings with 45- year-old Laura Castro and several grams of methamphetamine.
The trio fled Walmart in a white Chevy pickup truck before police arrived, but an RPD sergeant intercepted them just south of the big store, on North Federal Boulevard.
Castro, the girl, and Brown were sitting in the three front seats of the cab, with Castro driving.
An RPD officer at the scene discovered beer bottles, and because Brown and the girl were both under 21 years of age, the officer asked the occupants to exit the vehicle. He also searched it and discovered meth and marijuana – plus two pipes – in Brown’s bag, and several grams of meth in a purse belonging to Castro.
Brown told law enforcement that the trio came from Billings to Riverton to sell the meth because they could get twice as much money for it in Riverton.
Text records in Brown’s cell phone indicate that he was in contact with a friend through whom he’d hoped to “dump” large quantities of meth.
There also were texts between Brown and his girlfriend discussing how to divide and sell the drug.
Brown could face up to 47 years in prison and $65,000 in fines. Castro faces the same potential consequences, and both have been transferred to the felony-level Fremont County District Court for prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.