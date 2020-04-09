SUNDANCE (WNE) — Codey Lang of Minnesota has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped on Hwy 585 for speeding and admitting to law enforcement that he was traveling with $1000 of marijuana he had bought in Colorado.
On March 26, an officer from Sundance Police Department was on regular patrol on Hwy 585 when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding at 58 in a 55 mph zone. The officer initiated a traffic stop and approached the driver.
According to court documents, the driver rolled his window down only about two inches. The driver, Lang, allegedly was unable to hand over a driver’s license and said he was driving to give the female in the vehicle a break.
The officer reports that dispatch informed him Lang had a revoked driver’s license out of Montana and two warrants for drug-related offenses. The officer requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
Meanwhile, Lang allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle and said it all belonged to him. Questioned further, he said it was around 11 ounces in weight and located in a bag in the front seat.
According to court reports, Lang was placed in handcuffs and a search of the vehicle located the marijuana and a glass pipes. Lang allegedly stated he bought the marijuana in Colorado for around $1000 and was planning to use it himself.
Lang faces one felony charge of possession of marijuana, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.