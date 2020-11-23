Mountain Health CO-OP becomes Wyoming’s second provider on federal health care exchange
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyomingites who buy their health care through the federal marketplace now have an additional option.
Mountain Health CO-OP recently joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming as the second insurer for the state on healthcare.gov. It is a “nonprofit, member-owned, member-governed health insurance company,” Wyoming sales executive Rich Wessenberg said, calling the moment “historic.”
The co-op designation – and the fact that more than 80% of the board is made up of policyholders – pushes the company to go above and beyond because it’s in the best interest of members, Wessenberg said.
“You buy a policy and you’re an owner in the company,” he said.
Mountain Health CO-OP formed in 2014 in Montana and expanded in 2015 to Idaho. Getting to Wyoming had been in the works for a few years, Wessenberg said. The nonprofit now has an office in Cheyenne.
The company offers individual, supplemental and both small and large group insurance. Wessenberg recommends that potential customers go online to mountainhealth.coop and gather information about available plans, and then give him a call at 307-630-2247 or stop by the office to make sure they’re getting the best and most cost-effective coverage.
The window for enrollment is open through Dec. 15 for plans that begin Jan. 1, 2021.
Denise Burke, senior policy and planning analyst for the Wyoming Insurance Department, said the state was excited to have another insurer join the healthcare marketplace.
“Whenever you have more than one company ... that’s a good thing,” she said.
———
Entities ask help in recording COVID, holiday memories
SHERIDAN (WNE) — How are you celebrating the holidays this year? Will you be hosting a Netflix party to watch a holiday classic film?
As the pandemic continues to impact our lives, the Wyoming State Archives and State Museum, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center and Wyoming State Historical Society are working together to preserve your experiences and encourage communities to take photographs, write stories, create artwork, interview friends and family and tell us how you lived through this historic time and celebrated the holidays with friends, family and loved ones.
Do you keep a journal or a blog? Are you talking on Facebook or Instagram with your friends about how this pandemic has affected your life?
The AHC, Wyoming State Archives and Wyoming State Museum will be sharing submissions on a shared online platform in the upcoming months. This online platform will allow our community to see, hear and understand how others in our rural state are coping with social distancing and the unknown future.
If you’re writing down your thoughts, please consider donating a copy to the State Archives or the AHC. If you prefer to reflect on social media, use the hashtag #COVID19WY so staff can pull together all the tweets and posts later. That includes Instagram photos of empty streets, teddy bears in windows or masked get-togethers.
If you’ve used your crafting skills to make PPE masks, signs or documenting your feelings visually, the State Museum is interested in hearing from you, and you may see those objects someday in an exhibit about the challenges of life in 2020.
If you’re looking for help in how to conduct a COVID memory conversation, staff compiled questions and tips online at wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/find-it-in-the-archives/oral-history-collection.
— ———
Highway patrol cites tractor trailers on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A stalled tractor-trailer blocking traffic Friday on Teton Pass wasn’t the only truck violating the annual winter ban on semis and trailers from the mountainous section of highway.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Gardner issued five citations to three drivers that day and witnessed other drivers disregarding the rules, but couldn’t stop them all, he said.
Gardner issued two citations to drivers for piloting overweight vehicles and three to drivers for violating trailer restrictions.
The seasonal ban on tractor-trailer traffic went into effect Nov. 15 and stays in effect until spring. Highway Patrol has been busy enforcing it, Gardner said.
Among the drivers violating the winter ban, one semi stalled out at the top of Teton Pass on Friday morning, blocking eastbound traffic and prompting the Wyoming Department of Transportation to alert commuters to “proceed with caution” around the stuck truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.