Fat bike championship moves to Pinedale
PINEDALE – There is a silver lining to the changes and upheaval wrought by the pandemic.
During the past five years, the Colorado resort town of Crested Butte hosted the World Fat Bike Championships sponsored by Borealis Fat Bikes. Due to public health orders issued by authorities in Gunnison County this fall, World Fat Bike Championship organizers faced cancellation.
“Because of requirements for events (in Gunnison County), we didn’t think we could pull it off this year in Crested Butte,” said David Ochs, executive director at the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association and Fat Bike Championship sponsor.
The Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association announced its conundrum on Facebook, and the post caught the attention of Darren Hull, executive director at the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce.
Hull reached out to the World Fat Bike Championship board and proposed relocating the event to the wide open and less congested space in Sublette County.
The World Fat Bike Championship team jumped at the chance to hold its event in 2021. Sublette County also stood to benefit.
“I figured that this was a good opportunity for the (Sublette County) chamber to help local business through the winter quiet time,” Hull said.
Race day is on Saturday, Jan. 16, and comprises several different divisions. The “really competitive athletes” vie for the world title in the 24-mile championship race involving three laps around an 8-mile groomed course at Twin Eagle Ranch, Hull said.
———
No one injured in emergency plane landing
RIVERTON (WNE) — No one was injured Monday after an aircraft landed without hydraulics at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.
Airport manager Paul Griffin said he was notified just before 7 p.m. Monday that a Key Lime Air pilot headed to Riverton needed fire and ambulance crews to stand by due to a hydraulics failure on his aircraft.
Griffin described the twin-engine Metroliner cargo plane as the “flying cigar” that carries mail to and from Riverton twice a day.
The hydraulic malfunction meant the pilot – who was the only person on board – had to manually lower his landing gear using a pump and a jack handle, Griffin said, but it also impacted his ability to steer the plane. “
It’s kind of like losing power steering on a car,” Griffin explained. To compensate for the lack of hydraulic steering assistance, Griffin said air traffic controllers helped guide the pilot toward the runway on a path that avoided “tight turns.”
Meanwhile, local police, firefighters, and ambulance crews gathered at the airport in preparation for the landing.
“We had everybody stationed waiting for him (when) he was about 10 minutes out,” Griffin said.
Fortunately, the emergency response was only precautionary: Griffin said the pilot executed a “beautiful landing,” rolling about three-quarters of the way down the runway before coming to a stop.
———
Wolf hunt ends 20 short of limit
PINEDALE (WNE) — The 2020 wolf-hunting season in Wyoming’s trophy game management area closed as the New Year began last week, with only 31 gray wolves taken from a limit of 51.
Game and Fish manages gray wolves, which are delisted from the Endangered Species Act, in the trophy-game management area outside Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
In the state’s predator area where Game and Fish does not manage wolves, 24 were reported taken in 2020.
Pinedale Game and Fish biologist Ken Mills is currently working on the 2020 Wyoming Gray Wolf Report, expected out in early April. New 2021 wolf-hunting limits will be reformulated after more data are gathered, Mills said.
The wolves not taken by Dec. 31 will be part of that calculation, according to Daniel Thompson, Game and Fish large carnivore section supervisor in Lander.
“We're always trying to factor in multiple mortality events during the course of a year to develop those limits and also need to look at areas that were close to reaching those limits in order to manage the population,” Thompson said in an email. “All this type of information is obviously used to estimate our abundance and develop management strategies for the next year.”
