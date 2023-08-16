CHEYENNE — An ordinance designed to limit the number of single-use plastic bags in the capital city was introduced Monday to the Cheyenne City Council and referred to the Public Services Committee.
It was drafted by City Council member Richard Johnson, combining language from ordinances passed in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Jackson, Wyoming, and co-sponsored by three other council members.
“The city of Cheyenne has a responsibility to protect the economy, natural environment and health of its citizens and guests, and single- use plastics create waste, pollute the city’s waterways, roadways, landscapes and harm wildlife populations,” the draft ordinance states. “Accordingly, the purpose of this chapter is to abate the nuisance caused by the proliferation of single-use plastic bags by eliminating the use of these bags by all retail establishments within the jurisdiction of the city of Cheyenne.”
There are exemptions listed in the ordinance, including laundry cleaning bags, restaurant and food establishment bags or plastic containers to wrap foods inside retail establishments, but a ban on retail establishments providing or distributing them to customers would be implemented.
They would only be allowed to provide reusable paper grocery bags and cardboard boxes, and the establishment would need to charge customers an environmental service fee of 10 cents per paper grocery bag.This fee won’t be collected from any person with a voucher or electronic benefits card issued under government programs, such as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Half of the service fee collected would be retained by the retail establishment, and the other half would go to the city on a quarterly basis for “use by the department in implementing and enforcing the requirements of this chapter for the purposes of promoting this chapter and for public education regarding sustainability.” Johnson said there is also room for amendments to increase the impact of the nickel per paper bag for the city, such as cleaning up litter throughout the city.
Johnson has been interested in creating an ordinance similar to this one since 2019, when environmental organizations approached the City Council about the impact plastic bags were having. He said it was placed on the back burner during the pandemic, but the city’s Public Works Department has brought the issue back to his attention.
He said that the most valuable asset in the local landfill is air space, and it’s running out as 251 million tons of trash is dumped into it daily. The plastic bags that he cited as having a 12-minute lifespan from the moment they are stocked to when the customer takes them home are one contributor.
“I wanted to keep our landfills open and generate revenue without capping them,” he said. “And I wanted to reduce the amount of garbage that we’re putting in.”
The main sponsor of the ordinance also hopes to keep waterways in Cheyenne clean. He said he does many cleanups in areas like Crow Creek, and the plastic bags continue to be found in the water. They will also reside there for months during the winter and disintegrate into thousands of pieces that remain in the watershed.
While there are many environmental benefits Johnson spoke to, an additional point he made was the impact single- use plastic bags have on the agriculture industry in the state. Ranchers have expressed concern because when the bags are left to blow around on the prairie, many cattle will eat them and their digestive tract will be blocked off, leaving them to starve.
Dale Steenbergen, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce president/CEO and longtime rancher, agreed that it was treacherous to his industry. He recognized the impact plastic bags have on both the environment and landfill and said the Chamber weighed in previously on the issue, but has yet to come to a concrete stance early in the council process.
When speaking with large retail establishments in the area, he said they weren’t concerned about the ordinance and could comply. Steenbergen said it would be a cost passed onto the customer, though.
Council member Ken Esquibel is a co-sponsor who sees the cost as worth it and encourages residents to bring in their own reusable bags. He considers it a “life, financial and conservation issue” and said taking the environmentally conscious step is simple and beneficial to all.
He said the City Council isn’t just taking this approach with plastic bags, but also with landscaping, water, trash and even the materials they use to repair the roads.
“We have one Earth, and if we don’t take care of it, our future generations will be stuck not only paying the consequences, but having to live with the consequences,” Esquibel said. “It’s about being forward thinking.”
Although he said he doesn’t see any negatives in the ordinance, Johnson said he has received criticism from some constituents in Cheyenne.
“I saw Cheyenne is considering a plastic bag ban, and I’m asking you to vote a big no on that,” Johnson read from an email he received this week. “Keep that liberal trash out of our city, or you’ll see the population dwindle to nothing. There are reasons many of us left Colorado, and overreach like this is one such reason.”
Other residents went to social media after the ordinance appeared on the Cheyenne City Council website, and there were complaints, whether that be frustration with paper bag products or requesting the city focus on cleaning up “needles lying around at the parks and parking lots.”
Johnson expects to hear more feedback from constituents and other council members as the ordinance moves through the process, but said he hopes there will be a positive outcome in the end.
This would be ideal for Gillette! Just like the hate crime bill! Even better, stick it to the workin’ folk to pay more for doing business locally, and not on welfare! I thought paper bags were recyclable, and they are renewable! Why charge more?
