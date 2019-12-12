POWELL (WNE) — As officials prepare to finalize a new long-range plan for Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, don’t expect them to call for moving the facility to a new location.
The airport is limited to some extent by the surrounding terrain, but moving to a new location would be “a huge undertaking,” said Airport Director Bob Hooper. Beyond constructing a new runway, there would be a terminal, facilities for fixed-base operators, aircraft rescue and firefighting facilities and dozens of private hangars that would have to be built anew.
As for what such an effort might cost, Hooper pointed to Williston, North Dakota. The city — with a population most recently estimated at roughly 27,100 people — just built an airport in a new location at a cost of roughly $273 million.
Instead of searching for a new location, YRA officials are working on ways to make it easier for pilots to fly into the current spot.
“As long as we can continue to enhance this airport and make it feasible for our designed aircraft, we should probably utilize this facility as long as we can,” Hooper said at last week’s Park County Commission meeting.
Between the 50-, 70- and even 90-passenger jets that are expected to use YRA, “our runway system is quite capable of handling those type aircraft for the foreseeable future,” he said.
The terrain around YRA can make approaches more difficult and has led to more weather-related flight cancellations in Cody than other facilities around the region, a draft of the master plan says.
