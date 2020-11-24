Uinta commissioners surprised by mask order
EVANSTON — The Uinta County Commissioners held an emergency meeting on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20, to discuss the new public health orders, or mask mandate, issued in the county by Uinta County Public Health Officer Dr. Mike Adams and approved by Wyoming Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.
Commission Chair Eric Todd Osterling opened the meeting by explaining it was not the commissioners themselves issuing the mask mandate and that, by law, the commission has no control over such orders.
“We didn’t know about this ourselves until it was already in the works,” said South, who also noted “it’s a done deal.”
Adams said county health officers around the state have been in contact to discuss what measures could be implemented because of the escalating crisis throughout the state. Those same health officers sent a letter to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon last week requesting a statewide mask mandate; however, officers in 15 counties, including Uinta, felt it was critical to take action right away, especially in light of the recent state health orders issued by Gordon that did not include a mask mandate.
“We never had any realistic hope that the hyper vocal minority would change their opinions or behaviors,” said Adams, recognizing that some people are staunchly opposed and have already expressed their intent not to abide by the order, “but this can make a substantial difference in people who will comply.”
———
Yellowstone sees record visits in October
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park posted another record month in October to close out its 2020 summer season, shattering the previous record for that month with more than 110,000 additional people visiting this year.
In total, the Park hosted 360,034 recreation visits during the month, up 110% from October 2019. The previous October record was set in 2015, when 252,013 people came through the gates.
It was also the busiest October on record at the East Entrance with 12,182 people visiting. This was nearly double the number of people who came through the gate in 2019. The previous record was 11,609 set in 2015.
The East and South entrances outside Cody and Jackson were the first two gates to open in Yellowstone to the public last spring. All five entrances were open by June 1, but attendance was substantially down for that month.
After an exceptionally slow start to the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park finished only 6% lower than its 2019 total for visitation, reaching 3,743,907 for 2020. This was 235,246 fewer people than came through the Park’s entrances in 2019.
Yellowstone also had its busiest September on record this year and second busiest August.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said he learned in conversations with visitors, that “a variety of different factors” led to them choosing Yellowstone as a destination this year, including the Park’s social distance-friendly environment, and new, remote flexibility in their work and school commitments.
———
Venture capital firm to open in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A new venture capital firm will put down its roots in Wyoming’s capital city, in part thanks to a Cheyenne City Council memorandum of understanding passed at its meeting Monday night.
The founders of EQ Capital have worked with the council over the past two weeks, seeking support for building a “technology ecosystem” in the state. While their sights were already set on Cheyenne due to the business environment in Wyoming, founders Madhavan Ramakrishnan and John Castagnini wanted to be sure they had a collaborative partner in the city before they set their decision in stone.
The council solidified that support Monday night by passing the MOU, which will serve as a “framework for any future binding contract” and voices the council’s approval of the firm’s mission.
“This move really signals the fact that in Wyoming and Cheyenne as the capital city, we have poised ourselves to be leaders in the blockchain and crypto banking industry. And tech firms are looking at us,” Mayor Marian Orr said, adding that she’s already heard from startups interested in EQ Capital’s move.
While the MOU doesn’t entail any contractual obligations, it does outline each party’s responsibilities going forward. By passing the MOU, the council agreed to promote the tech ecosystem and EQ Capital’s startup accelerator, which Ramakrishnan said will help as EQ Capital markets Cheyenne as a startup destination.
The city also agreed to work “proactively” on improving infrastructure necessary for startups – security, fiber broadband and housing – though Cheyenne Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames said, “Development begets development.”
———
Sheridan’s Winter Rodeo canceled because of COVID
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The February 2021 edition of the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.
After much deliberation with representatives from Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan, and with regards to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and across the region, as well as the current Sheridan County Public Health orders, event organizers have decided to cancel what would have been the third annual event out of concern for public health and safety.
For the last several months, it has been organizers' intention to move forward, knowing how much revenue the Winter Rodeo helps to generate for local businesses.
"When I stand back and fully consider it, the truth is that that same revenue will be there in 2022," Shawn Parker said in a press release. "And there is simply no way to effectively social distance or keep safe the more than 10,000 people who have come out for the event each of the first two years. Causing a mass- infection event, and then forcing the closure of dozens of downtown businesses, would be absolutely devastating to our local economy and health care systems, and completely irresponsible. Regrettably, we are canceling 2021’s winter rodeo, and looking forward to bringing this event back to the community in 2022.”
———
Powell volunteer named firefighter of the year
POWELL (WNE) — For the first time in Powell history, a volunteer firefighter has been named Wyoming Firefighter of the Year.
Tommy May was nominated for the award by the American Legion Hughes-Pittinger Post 26 for his volunteer work both with the department and to help feed those in need during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May, who co-owns Smoke Eaters barbecue with Jamie Buck, shut his business and began cooking solely for those in need of assistance this spring. Along with Hickory Street Catering, Virginia Scott of the Point Cafe and dozens of volunteers through Love Thy Neighbor, they served thousands of meals as folks lost their jobs and struggled through the shutdown.
“He always goes above and beyond for his community,” said Post Commander Russell Stafford, who nominated May for the award.
“We felt like he was stepping out above and beyond the normal duties that he would have to do. He has also stepped up and done meals to take care of veterans and some of the other displaced persons in the community. We just felt like he really deserved the recognition. He volunteers at the fire department and, you know, he’s a real community guy.”
May has impressed the crew at the department, earning praise from his fellow volunteers.
“Tommy understands what it means to be a volunteer. Every time there’s a need in the region, he has stepped up,” said Powell Fire Department Lt. Scott Shoopman.
