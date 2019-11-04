SHERIDAN (WNE) — After three and a half years as Vice President of Student Affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District, Leah Barrett will depart Sheridan College at the end of the fall semester to serve as president of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Barrett’s last day on campus in Sheridan will be Dec. 13, and she will begin as president in Norfolk in January.
Originally from Newcastle, Barrett returned to the state after eight years at State University of New York, College of Brockport in Brockport, New York.
“It has been wonderful to be back in the state and have an opportunity to contribute to the place that gave me such a wonderful foundation for who I am,” Barrett said. The beauty of the campus, the ongoing construction of new facilities and student engagement activities stood out to her, especially in comparison with typical two-year institutions, she said.
“The opportunities for students to join clubs and participate in intramurals or intercollegiate athletics really provides the entire college experience to students who are here. It’s very special,” Barrett said.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said Barrett has done an excellent job as president and that the move is a healthy next step for her.
“We need really high-level presidents to be leading institutions, people of honor, integrity, wisdom and compassion and caring, and she’s perfect for that job, so we are supportive of Dr. Barrett,” Tribley said.
