POWELL (WNE) — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Northwest College Board of Trustees wrestled with how to respond to a disappointing fall enrollment update.
The headcount going into the fall semester this year shows a 7 percent drop in enrollment over last year’s headcount.
College President Stefani Hicswa said while the figures show a decline, they’re an improvement over last year, when fall enrollment dropped 10 percent from 2017. Despite a smaller decline, the figures are not where the college leadership wants them to be.
“This is a bad trajectory to be on,” said Board President Dusty Spomer.
Trustee Bob Newsome said the figures show that past efforts are not producing results.
“It just seems like, how much lower can we go?” he said.
Hicswa cited low unemployment — now at 50-year lows — as a central cause of the problem. Many college institutions across the country are seeing their enrollment numbers decline.
Meanwhile, trustee John Housel said a greater effort, perhaps in coordination with other community colleges in the state, is needed to campaign in competition with the University of Wyoming.
Housel said NWC leaders need to talk to legislators, saying UW is getting a lot of financial support for its advertising campaigns while community colleges must compete with fewer resources.
“I think this is a case of unfair competition,” he said.
Housel said NWC has a lot to offer in terms of affordability, smaller class sizes, lower student to teacher ratios, and better residency offerings, but playing on these strengths is hard, as the state has gone “overboard” in its support of UW’s advertising.
