Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.