CHEYENNE (WNE) — As three business leaders were inducted into the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame for their lasting contributions to the state, humility was the common theme. Each recipient of the award has humbly helped make Wyoming a thriving place to do business, get an education and build a meaningful life.
“This award has been going since 2013, and recognizes business and industry leaders that are really exceptional in their fields,” said David Sprott, dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.
Howard Woody, Neil “Mick” McMurry and Kelly Lockhart were inducted to the hall of fame during the Governor’s Business Forum banquet Wednesday night for exemplifying traits like courageous thinking and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Woody transformed a local telephone company into a multi-million-dollar regional landline network. McMurry helped develop two of the largest domestic natural gas fields and used his successes to develop the McMurry Foundation, which has made significant contributions to UW through the years. And Lockhart created the first investment management office in Jackson and has been recognized multiple times as the top financial advisor in the state.
Howard Woody and McMurry were both recognized in the Legacy category for “making historic and significant long-term contributions to the business community.”
