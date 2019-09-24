RIVERTON (WNE) — Riverton educators are developing a virtual school program that could begin as early as June.
Administrators say the online option could provide a “home base” for Fremont County’s more “mobile” or “transient” students who often miss out on extended periods of school due to family moves or out-of-district transfers.
“Families have many different school districts to choose from within Fremont County,” Riverton Middle School principal Brant Nyberg said in a report to the Fremont County School District 25 School Board last month. “This leads students to move into and out of our schools at a high rate throughout the year.”
Last year, he said, more than 400 students transferred into or out of Riverton schools. All of those students “lose time” in class, he said.
“Getting caught up can quickly become overwhelming, especially for students who transfer more than once,” he wrote in his report. “Being able to offer these students a virtual connection to (the district) would allow them to continue their progress toward graduation, despite family movement.”
Nyberg’s report noted that online programs are successful if they focus on building a sense of community among students and providing as much face-to-face interaction as possible with teachers.
