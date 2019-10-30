DOUGLAS (WNE) — A charge of second degree murder was filed Oct. 18 in district court as details emerge on the stabbing case that resulted in death earlier in October.
James Box, 31, of Casper, admitted to investigators that he allegedly stabbed his father, Mickey Box, also of Casper, after an argument that turned into a fight, according to court documents.
In the police affidavit, James stated that he and his father got into an argument that turned into a fight Oct. 2. After the fight inside the residence, he took a knife from the counter and went to the garage. While he was attempting to leave in Mickey’s vehicle, Mickey came at James, according to court documents.
James stated that he ducked under his father and stabbed him twice in the back, where Mickey went to the corner of the garage and kneeled down for a period of time. Mickey then allegedly picked up a shovel handle and hit James in the left shoulder, according to the affidavit.
James then got into Mickey’s truck while Mickey came around the front of the truck and got in the passenger side of the vehicle and started hitting James again. James then stated that he stabbed Mickey several times in the chest and side, according to the affidavit.
Mickey was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County where he died a week later.
Second degree murder is punishable by a maximum of life in prison and $10,000 fine.
