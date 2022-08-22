UPDATE: Thursday afternoon after the Jackson Hole Daily had gone to press, Ninth Judicial District Judge Melissa Owens issued an order vacating the Aug. 24 hearing date. The hearing has been reset for Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:30 pm. According to Judge Owens' office, it is a remote status-scheduling conference and will not be open to the public. Owens stated in the order this was done to give all parties adequate time to respond to both motions filed last week.
JACKSON — Wyoming’s criminal abortion ban lawsuit is likely heading to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
In a motion filed Thursday, Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde moved to have the suit heard by the Wyoming Supreme Court to expedite the findings on whether the criminal ban is constitutional.
Jerde is representing the State of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill in defense of the trigger ban.
“The question at the heart of this case is whether the Wyoming Constitution confers a right to abortion, either explicitly or implicitly,” the filing said. “The state defendants hereby ask this Court to certify the following questions of law in this case to the Wyoming Supreme Court: Does the Wyoming Constitution confer a right to abortion?”
The motion also asks the Wyoming Supreme Court to decide whether the criminal abortion ban violates any provisions in the state Constitution and whether it is unconstitutionally vague.
“Having the Wyoming Supreme Court decide these questions of law now may, and very likely will, be determinative of the cause pending before this Court,” the motion said.
“The public interest and interests of judicial economy weigh strongly in favor of certifying the questions of law to the Wyoming Supreme Court.”
Getting the answers to these constitutional questions “provides the quickest path to getting definitive answers,” the motion said.
The motion also conceded that any ruling made in Teton County District Court will “undoubtedly be appealed” to the Wyoming Supreme Court anyway, so raising these questions now will allow for the fastest resolution.
If 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens issues a certifying order, the Supreme Court would then decide whether to agree to accept it and set a briefing schedule.
“Whether the [Supreme Court] agrees to answer these questions of law may take anywhere from a week to two weeks,” said Shawna Goetz, clerk of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Goetz confirmed the Wyoming Supreme Court has not received any documents relating to the case yet.
The plaintiffs say the bill violates a multitude of rights afforded to them in the state Constitution, including their right to privacy and their right to make their own health care decisions.
A preliminary injunction preventing the enforcement of the ban is in effect after an Aug. 10 hearing in which Judge Owens found that valid questions regarding its constitutionality needed to be answered.
In order to enforce this ban, the state is defending its “authority to regulate the medical profession.”
Two Republican state legislators and one anti-abortion group filed a motion to intervene in the case, which if approved by Judge Owens, would give them the opportunity to offer arguments around “legislative authority, unborn life, the health and safety of women and regulating the medical profession.”
State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, sponsored House Bill 92. State Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, co-sponsored the bill.
The third proposed intervenor is Right to Life of Wyoming.
The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group defending the proposed intervenors, said in a press release that the criminal abortion ban “seeks to preserve the lives of innocent, unborn babies and the health and safety of mothers.”
Rep. Rodriguez-Williams, Rep. Neiman and a representative from the Alliance Defending Freedom could not be reached for comment. Robinson declined to comment.
Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys are working in other states to defend anti-abortion laws, including Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas and West Virginia.
This story was published on August 19, 2022, and updated on August 21, 2022.
