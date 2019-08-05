ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Heroic Dog Award from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is being sent to Deputy Jara, a K-9 with the Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office who rushed to save a 4-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home on June 28.
When Jara’s partner, Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell, heard about the missing child, he and Jara reported to the scene. While searching the neighborhood, Jara suddenly began dragging Morrell toward a parked car, where they found the boy stuck and screaming, having apparently locked himself inside, according to a press release. It was 88 degrees outside and the temperature was quickly rising inside the car, but officers freed the boy and reunited him with his mother before he was seriously harmed.
“Deputy Jara’s keen nose and sense of duty likely meant the difference between life and death for this terrified little boy,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA encourages anyone who’s inspired by her heroism to consider providing a dog who’s waiting at a local animal shelter with a lifelong home.”
PETA is sending the Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office a framed certificate along with a “doggie bag” of toys and vegan treats for Jara to enjoy. PETA — whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” — opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview.
(1) comment
Well done, Jara! Hot cars can kill in minutes, so it's vital to never leave dogs or children in them, and to call 911 immediately if you see a victim trapped in one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.