ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the apparent drowning death of a Green River man on Saturday, July 18, at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Frank M. Ortega, 63, was snorkeling alone in windy conditions approximately 50 feet offshore on Flaming Gorge Reservoir between Squaw Hollow and Anvil Draw.
When friends and loved ones lost sight of him, they immediately searched the shoreline by boat. After locating and pulling him from the water, they began lifesaving measures but could not revive him, according to a press release. An AirMed helicopter was initially launched from Rock Springs at the request of emergency first responders, but Ortega was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.
While no criminal activity is suspected at this time, an investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
