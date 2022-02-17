Real estate transfer tax dies in House
JACKSON (WNE) — A bill to give Wyoming counties the ability to institute real estate transfer taxes failed an introduction vote 19-40 on Wednesday morning in the state House of Representatives.
Democrats in the chamber, including two from Teton County who have pushed for the measure, are outnumbered 7 to 51.
During a budget session like this year’s legislative session, a non-budget bill can be introduced in the Wyoming House or Senate only by a two-thirds majority vote.
Following the county’s record-setting $2.93 billion in real estate sales in 2021, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said the bill was his No. 1 priority going into the session.
All three Teton County representatives voted in favor of the bill, which would allow counties to consider a 1% tax for any value in a sale above $1.5 million if voters approved the measure.
This past December was the first year the joint Revenue Committee advanced the bill.
Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, introduced the bill, and this is his fifth year lobbying for it.
“We have such a severe disconnect in the capacity to provide housing for the workforce, we need to generate significant revenue,” Schwartz said. “We need tens of millions of dollars on a yearly basis to have any impact on the situation.”
This story was published on Feb. 17.
———
Two teens die in Wednesday crash
POWELL (WNE) — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning east of Garland claimed the lives of two local teenagers and injured the two occupants of the other vehicle.
The vehicles collided around 7:36 a.m. amid snowy, slippery conditions on U.S. Highway 14- A, about a mile east of its junction with Wyo. Highway 114.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Corolla was heading east on 14-A when the driver lost control and went into the opposite lane.
The Corolla then collided with a westbound 2015 Chrysler 200. The occupants of the Chrysler, 31-year-old Brittney Baldridge of Powell and 32-year-old Elliott Wittick of Lovell, suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to Powell Valley Hospital.
The occupants of the Toyota, Ralston residents Peiton and Phoenix Hackenberg, died in the crash.
Peiton, 17, was a junior at Lovell High School and her brother Phoenix, 15, was a freshman.
The highway patrol said late Wednesday afternoon that it was still investigating potential contributing factors to the crash. All four people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.
This story was published on Feb. 17.
———
UW trustees drop mask mandate
LARAMIE (WNE) — Masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces at the University of Wyoming effective Monday after a Wednesday vote by the UW Board of Trustees.
While supporting those who choose to wear masks anywhere on campus, the board voted that masks will only be required in campus offices when requested by the office occupant; for employees in UW’s Early Care and Education Center; and in medically relatedunits . Masks also will continue to be required on UW Transit Service buses, in accordance with federal rules.
The medically related units include UW’s Student Health Service; UW Athletics’ medical clinic area; family medicine residency clinics in Casper and Cheyenne; the Albany Community Health Clinic in Laramie; the Speech and Hearing Clinic; the Psychology Clinic; the Counseling Center; and the COVID-19 testing area.
“We continue to recommend masks as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community but, by action of the board, we are moving to a new phase in the pandemic that will not include a mask requirement in most indoor spaces, including classrooms,” said UW President Ed Seidel. “Those who choose to continue wearing masks have the board’s and the university’s full support.”
As of Monday, there were 14 active cases of COVID-19 among the UW community — six students on campus, three students off campus and five employees. The prevalence rate in UW’s testing program, which continues with random-sample testing of 3% of on-campus employees and students each week, was 5.1%.
This story was published on Feb. 17.
