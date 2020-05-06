Even as the state slowly begins to return to normal conditions, Wyoming residents continue to reach out to their neighbors to provide support and encouragement.
The state’s newspapers are filled with stories about people’s efforts to cheer one another up, from the creation of a drive-in theater in Newcastle to parades for people who have been in isolation for one and one-half months and the creation of a “COVID mural.”
Here are a few examples:
Collaborative COVID mural emerges in Laramie
LARAMIE — The Laramie Free Wall, a downtown space that allows artists to hone their mural and graffiti skills, has been transformed into an impromptu collaborative mural in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artist Meg Thompson Stanton started the project last week by painting a mask-wearing pronghorn on the wall, leaving room in the landscape for additional wildlife. Then she invited a handful of local artists to contribute their own images in coming days.
“I think artists are uniquely qualified to respond in all manner of ways and media to colossal and historical events — good and bad,” Thompson Stanton said.
She said artists create context around life experiences, allowing audiences to relate to them. They do some of their best work amid uncertainty.
“Most good creative work happens when the artist is taking risks and uncertain of the outcome,” she said.
In mulling the idea of a project for the Free Wall, she got stuck on the idea of delivering a message before she decided to trust the visual image that starts with the pronghorn.
“With additional artists adding their own take to the mural, there is a message of solidarity in it,” she said.
Artist Bethann Garramon Merkle is planning to contribute a wildlife image of her own, perhaps prairie dogs. Prairie dogs live in community, but with a deliberate design to their colonies.
“They all live together, but there’s also some really interesting research about how carefully spaced out their burrows are,” she said. — Laramie Boomerang
———
Weston County Fairgrounds transformed into drive-in theater
NEWCASTLE — Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank, and the brainchild of the Weston County Fairgrounds manager, Kara Fladstol, drive-in movies will now be held at the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights.
These events will take place during the COVID-19 shutdown. This is not going to be in competition with the Dogie Theatre, Fladstol noted, but to help fill a void that exists since the theater is currently closed.
Weston County’s public health officer, Dr. Mike Jording, has also approved concessions during the events, but certain conditions must be maintained in order for this event to keep occurring for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions. The community is asked to keep all children under 12 years of age in their cars except for bathroom breaks. Only one person from a vehicle should buy the food items, and social distancing should still be maintained. Organizers also ask that people do not congregate in groups outside of their cars. Bathrooms will be available, but they also ask that you use them wisely, keeping social distancing standards in place, and maintaining good hygiene.
“If everything goes well, we should be able to show movies every weekend until the theater opens again,” Fladstol said.
KASL Radio’s Kevin Senger will also be collaborating to bring these events to the public by providing sound on AM1240. — Newcastle News Letter Journal
———
COVID-19 relief fund hands out $11,000, has more to give
CHEYENNE — After coronavirus led businesses to close their doors and cut employee hours, a number of groups and nonprofits teamed up to try to bring some financial relief to residents who are struggling.
The Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Relief Fund was created in collaboration between the city, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Forward Greater Cheyenne and United Way of Laramie County. Since its creation at the end of March, they’ve distributed more than $11,000 to residents in need.
In total, residents and businesses have contributed $45,000 to the fund, with Jonah Bank making a $10,000 lead donation.
“These funds are here for this exact, crazy circumstance that we’re all trying to figure out together,” Aaron Courtney of Jonah Bank said.
Courtney has been working in tandem with United Way to review the applications and distribute the funds. The relief fund exists to help residents avoid financial hardships and evictions caused by coronavirus, and Courtney said they’ve been giving applications full reviews to make sure the funds go funds go where they’re most needed.
The top two requests for assistance from the fund have been for utility and rent payments. According to Courtney, the applicants are split fairly evenly between people who have been laid off or had their hours reduced.
Some people were waiting for their unemployment claims to go through, and others needed extra assistance with groceries and internet payments having their kids home from school.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re good stewards of those funds, getting them to as many people as possible. But the needs are pretty dang great,” Courtney said. — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
———
Seniors connect through tech
SHERIDAN — A few weeks ago, Lisa Wells texted her son a wish: “I wish seniors had better access to devices.”
Wells is The Hub on Smith’s Fun Department wellness coordinator and her son co-owns Design Your Tech. Some of Wells’ most avid exercise class attendees were looking for ways to continue their weekly meetings since The Hub closed.
Despite a willingness to connect through tech, many simply don’t have the equipment to benefit from video conferencing, Wells noted.
The Hub announced a new program April 24, Tech Connect, inspired by senior residents as a way to maintain connections with friends, family, health care providers, exercise classes and other community gatherings.
Seniors age 60 and older may enroll in Tech Connect over the phone if not already registered with the Hub.
After receiving a donation of outdated devices from Sheridan County School District 2, Design Your Tech cleaned, updated and loaded devices with useful apps. The Hub distributed them to seniors around the community, with individual training sessions for seniors to learn to use their new user accounts.
With her new iPad, Linda Dickson attends a 10 a.m. virtual exercise class three days per week from her home at Heritage Towers.
Using his new device, Bruce Scigliano looks forward to playing Bingo this Wednesday with family spread across four states.
On other days, they have family chat and beverage time. His wife, Connie, who has a neurological disease similar to Alzheimer’s, participates in the exercise classes via Zoom. — The Sheridan Press
———
Waving drivers, beeping horns highlight senior citizens’ day
DOUGLAS — Team Jacob struck a blow to Team Edward at the Drive-by Parade for senior citizens at the Douglas Care Center on April 26.
The Twilight movie-themed names were part of a friendly competition between workers at the Douglas Care Center, separated by which shift they work, according to the care center Administrator and Team Jacob leader Kelli Rogge.
The parade is just the latest in events held for the residents by each team, that have also included a visit from farm animals like goats in the building.
“We work four on four off shifts, and wanted to make sure department heads were here at times during the COVID-19 crisis,” Rogge said. “So we broke off into teams, and being goofy named them Team Edward and Team Jacob and started a little friendly competition of who can out do each other with different events for the residents, then post them so families and friends can see what’s going on with their loved ones.
“So someone tagged me in a video from somewhere down south about a drive-by parade, so I posted an event that we were doing one. We mainly thought that it would mostly just be family members taking advantage of being able to see their loved ones and blow them a kiss, but it just turned into this huge thing.”
Only 29 people said they were going on the Facebook event, but far more Douglas residents showed up.
A procession of decorated vehicles stretched through the care centers parking lot and more than three blocks down Birch Street as the people of Douglas patiently awaited their turn to greet the residents waiting on the sidewalk and in front of the care center.
“It was really touching,” Rogge said. “It was good for our hearts, it was good for our souls.” — Douglas Budget
———
Laramie high school seniors recognized by “adopters”
LARAMIE — Amid busy days of online teaching, Laramie Montessori upper elementary teacher Jenny Palm is operating the week-old Facebook page, “Adopt A 2020 Senior-Laramie, Rock River, & Whiting High Schools.”
“The idea was just to bring joy to these kids, especially this last month, and before they’re supposed to graduate,” Palm said. The operation exists to support high school seniors in a time when graduation ceremonies, proms and other traditional spring events are cancelled.
In a recent conversation with her senior son Jensen Palm, he expressed disappointment about the effects COVID-19 has had on the seniors’ last weeks of high school.
“It just kind of crushed me, you know?” Palm said. She wanted to help.
“I had heard about Adopt a Senior programs that were happening across the nation,” she said.
Palm saw the positive effects the program had on her nephew who goes to Buffalo High School when he was put on the Sheridan Adopt a Senior page. Palm’s sister in Buffalo then suggested she start the program in Laramie.
Palm started the Facebook page on April 21 with the help of her niece, Audryanna Carder, and her friend, Jessica Kimzey. The page immediately took off.
“By the next morning I already had a student up for adoption, by like 8 o’clock in the morning,” Palm said.
Once adopted, the adopter contacts the person who posted the senior profile to find out the students’ likes. The adopter then gets to drop off small gifts at the home of the senior.
Palm said the gifts do not need to be extravagant. Things like cookies, gift cards, food items, candy, socks, and a water bottle are all examples of gifts students have received. — Laramie Boomerang
———
Family, friends greet residents at Cheyenne aging care facility
CHEYENNE – As she looked across the street, Angie Nefzger couldn’t help but tear up. There, in the parking lot of the Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness nursing home, was her husband, who had been admitted to the facility three months ago, before a global pandemic forced aging-care facilities everywhere to restrict visitations.
“We’ve been together 22 years, and this is the longest we haven’t seen each other,” Nefzger said.
The couple finally got a chance to say hello from a distance April 29.
On a perfect spring day, residents of the Granite facility set up folding chairs and umbrellas outside to greet a long procession of cars brimming with loved ones and greeting signs.
Restrictions on visits to the Granite facility have been in place since mid-March, forcing families to make do with whatever virtual means they have to stay in touch. Like many, Nefzger and her husband had mainly been communicating via video chats, which help to break the monotony of life on lockdown.
“They are confined to those rooms,” Nefzger said. “For us, it doesn’t seem like our freedom is (restricted), but it really is when you can’t walk out the front door or go make a sandwich.”
As cars teeming with kids proceeded past the parking lot, some hollered, “Hey, Grandma!” and flashed signs reading “We miss you” to waves and thumbs-up signs from the masked seniors.
A few horses even joined the procession, trotting along to cheers from the residents. Their owner, Anne Larson, brought them at the request of her friend, who works for the Granite facility. She even brought a goat, who said hello to the residents. — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
———
Buffalo honors graduates
BUFFALO — Spring is usually full of anticipation and excitement for high school seniors. There are proms, senior skip days, senior picnics and commencement. But with local schools closed for the rest of the year, many traditions will be bypassed this year.
Now, a group of community members are trying new ways to acknowledge the students’ disappointments and recognize seniors who had their final year cut short.
On April 26, Main Street got a makeover as dozens of banners recognizing the Buffalo High School Class of 2020 were hung.
The project was spearheaded by Lanna Wing and Martha Peters Bartlett. Both moms have a senior graduating this year, and both knew that their kids were missing out on milestones they’d been planning for years.
“It’s been kind of interesting. It feels like we’re sitting here in limbo,” Peters Bartlett said. ”Do we mail out announcements? I’ve talked to multiple parents, and none of us know what to do. It’s not the graduation I expected.”
Wing said the project came together rather quickly with Big Horn Mountain Radio and Tri-County Gas offering to sponsor the printing costs for the banners and other local businesses stepping up to help hang them.
“We had a lot of help – it was great,” Wing said.
Peters Bartlett is part of the parent group that was planning other senior activities – including the class picnic which may or may not happen. Participating in these other efforts has been a lot of work but also rewarding, she said. — Buffalo Bulletin
———
Evanston shop creates unique vehicle for coronavirus patient transport
EVANSTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in numerous challenges for individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies, some of which might not be so obvious. One such challenge presented itself when Uinta County officials realized they needed a vehicle to transport folks to and from testing when other transportation options were unavailable or simply not the best option.
When county officials approached staff at T Bar S Body Shop in Evanston about revamping an older county vehicle for use as transportation in such situations, body shop staff welcomed the challenge.
Body shop crew members, however, embraced that challenge when county staff delivered an old, nearly out-of-service and gutted vehicle for conversion. Manager Jeremy Rex and shop hand Mike Saxton began calling around, conducting research on solutions other counties had devised.
As it turns out, there weren’t many. Rex said most of the places they called suggested simply using the same type of barrier used in law enforcement vehicles. The problem, however, was that wouldn’t have provided an airtight barrier against possible virus transmission and “driver safety was our number one goal,” said Saxton.
Further, said Saxton, they didn’t want the vehicle to feel like a police vehicle.
“People who might be sick don’t need to feel like they’re in trouble and being arrested,” he said.
With those goals in mind, Saxton got creative. He spent dozens of hours over a couple of weeks meticulously making a cardboard tracing of the contours of the inside of the vehicle. He then customized and fabricated metal in-house and ordered plexiglass to fit those contours.
The result of their efforts is an airtight, comfortable, lightweight and unique vehicle ready for use. Saxton managed to set up a valve to allow heating and air conditioning to be controlled by the driver for temperature control in the passenger area in such a way that air can flow to the backseats but not vice versa.
The front passenger seat was removed and replaced with angled plexiglass to allow a roomier area for those in the back. — Uinta County Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.