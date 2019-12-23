CASPER (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department is again involved in the months-long sexual abuse investigation connected to the Catholic Church, a spokesman said Friday.
“There were things that needed to be followed up on, so it’s still an active investigation,” said CPD spokesman Kevin Malatesta.
In August, Cheyenne police announced that they were recommending sexual abuse charges against two men with ties to the Catholic clergy. The investigation was then handed to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, who in turn passed the case to Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen because of a conflict of interest.
Last month, Manlove confirmed in a response to a Star-Tribune public records request that one of the subjects of the investigation was retired bishop Joseph Hart, who led the Diocese of Cheyenne from 1976 to 2001. Hart has been accused of sexual abuse by at least 16 men, both from his time in Wyoming and in his previous posting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hart has denied the accusations consistently for the nearly 30 years since the first man came forward alleging he was abused by Hart.
Cheyenne police have declined to name either suspect in the case, citing state statute. In response to a public records request for documents mentioning Hart, the department declined to release the records because they “pertain to an open investigation.”
Malatesta, the police spokesman, said it was typical — especially in high-profile cases — for prosecutors to have police follow up on something from the original investigation.
