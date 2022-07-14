Lummis opens field office in Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) – Is Sundance now the smallest city in the nation to host a congressional office? With the opening of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ new digs within Old Stoney, it might just be.
Having a presence in the smaller communities of Wyoming was the plan all along, said Kristin Walker, Chief of Staff for Lummis.
She and State Director Jackie King came to town last week for the grand opening of the office and spent the afternoon meeting the community, playing cornhole and indulging in a spot of roping.
Senators are permitted a certain amount of square footage around the state, Walker said, and Lummis made a decision – based on Wyoming being such a rural state – that she would prefer not to have one or two large offices in the biggest towns.
Instead, she wanted to have a presence within the smaller populations, like Sundance and Afton, and across as much of the state as possible.
Lummis now has outreach offices in seven Wyoming locations: Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Jackson, Sheridan, Afton and the newly opened office in Sundance.
Council mulls limit to number of dogs for each household
GREYBULL (WNE) — Hoping to close a loophole in town statutes, the Greybull Town Council is considering limiting the number of dogs or cats that can be owned by a person living within town limits.
Council members are just in the discussion phase, with a first reading of new ordinance language tentatively planned for the August meeting.
Police Chief Bill Brenner said the issue surfaced after a resident asked the town's animal control officer how many dogs a person could legally have at one time.
The ACO couldn't provide an answer because current town ordinances say nothing about limits on the number of dogs or cats — just that anyone owning four or more species of any kind must purchase a kennel license from the town.
Administrator/Finance Director Carrie Hunt said she reached out to several municipalities in Wyoming to see what their ordinances say. Only Gillette limits the number of dogs a person can own; the other two, Hudson and Rolling Hills, do not.
After some discussion about using six as the maximum number, council members talked the figure down to four while emphasizing that it wouldn't apply to breeders — at least until their pups are weaned or reach a certain age.
Even if the council sets a limit, anyone who currently has four or more pets would be grandfathered in, said Kent Richins, the town attorney. After those animals die, the owners would need to keep their number of dogs under four.
Brenner said he believes the town needs to set a limit.
"At one time, we had a couple families in Greybull that had 25 dogs in their yard," he said. "It was crazy. We finally got rid of that problem but we don't want it happening again."
Yellowstone continues to open more: Slough Creek reopens for backcountry use
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park announced on Wednesday the reopening of Slough Creek to overnight backcountry use.
Located in the northern portion of the park, Slough Creek is one of the park’s most visited backcountry areas. In addition, bicycles will be allowed to enter the North and Northeast Entrance roads for a limited distance.
The park closed immediately following a historic flood event in June and has rapidly reopened areas when safe to do so. Approximately 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry will now be open.
Starting July 13, public access to Slough Creek from Tower Junction will be limited to overnight backcountry permit holders, stock outfitters and approved commercial guides and operators.
Park staff will coordinate directly with current backcountry permit holders and commercial operators to allow them to enter and exit the area during daylight hours.
At this time, outside of permit holders allowed into the corridor, visitors will not be allowed on the 6-mile segment of road from Tower Junction to the Slough Creek Campground Road until further notice.
This is largely due to limited traffic capacity on this section of road, the road closure after Slough Creek, construction traffic and other factors that are being monitored as the road partially opens. The park will monitor use within this corridor and determine if expanded day-use can occur at a later date.
The Slough Creek Campground will remain closed until further notice.
