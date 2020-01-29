GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Sheriff’s deputies served search warrants at Green River City Hall and the Green River Fire Department Tuesday morning, seeking financial records involved in the department’s foundation.
According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the warrants were served at 9 a.m. and focus on records sought for an ongoing embezzlement investigation, focusing on “at least one specific member of the Green River Fire Department.”
According to the release, no arrests have been made in the investigation.
City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the investigation doesn’t focus on either the city or the department, but the foundation. He said the foundation was run independently from city and GRFD operations.
“We are cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office,” Clevenger said.
