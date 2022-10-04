CODY (WNE) — At the close of the 41st Annual Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, bidders had purchased more than $1.3 million in artwork between the weekend’s Live Auction and Quick Draw events.
During Friday night’s live auction, sales surpassed $1 million for the first time since 2013.
Of the 109 total lots (including five lots of handcrafted artisan pieces from partners By Western Hands), 100 lots sold, for a healthy sell-through rate of 92% by lot.
Bidding wars drove one lot, an oil painting by Mark McKenna of Powell titled “Embrace,” to sell for $24,000 over the estimated retail value listed in the catalogue, and an additional four lots to climb more than $10,000 above their respective retail values. A total of 28 lots sold above their listed retail values.
Saturday morning’s Quick Draw featured 26 BBAS artists.
In only 90 minutes, each artist created an original piece while 400 registered attendees observed the process.
Artists showed their newly completed Quick Draw works on the runway, and bidders purchased all 26 lots. Sculptor Chris Navarro of Casper sold 20 copies of “Wyoming Native,” a pronghorn in clay that will be cast in bronze and delivered to buyers across the country.
The BBAS is produced by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and benefits the chamber and center as well as a variety of local arts organizations.
Visit RendezvousRoyale.org for more information about this year’s artwork, news on upcoming events in 2023, and to apply to be an artist in the show.
This story was published on Oct. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.